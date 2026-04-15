MILE MARKERS ON THE ROAD TO DETROIT: Why justice keeps failing Asian hate victims in San Francisco.

The preferred storyline demanded framing every incident through the lens of systemic racism, mental health, or “root causes” rather than straightforward criminal accountability. So the hour-long interview with my terrified 14-year-old son sat on the shelf and never aired.

Even harder is exposing what happens inside the San Francisco Superior Courts themselves. For years, the courts have shielded ideological judges by refusing to submit required criminal disposition data to the California Judicial Council, as mandated by state law. They spent five years claiming their case management system was “too new” to produce disposition numbers, yet somehow found ample time and resources to build their own public judicial dashboard filled with conveniently skewed metrics. What we do know is that the vast majority of crimes in San Francisco are diverted, reduced, or delayed for years, with few, if any, receiving timely trials. On an annual basis, Alameda County averages 11 trials per judge, while San Francisco manages just one.