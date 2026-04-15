BBC LAYOFFS TO IMPACT 2,000 JOBS AS PART OF MAJOR COST-CUTTING PLAN:

The BBC is to cut as many as 2,000 jobs, affecting 10% of its 21,500 employees, in what is being described as the biggest scaling back in 15 years.

According to The Guardian, staff at the broadcaster were to be informed of the cuts on Wednesday afternoon in an all-staff meeting, with interim director general Rhodri Talfan Davies expected to announce the redundancies.

News of the cuts — representing the biggest job cuts at the BBC since 2011 — come before top Google exec Matt Brittin takes the reins as director general in May.