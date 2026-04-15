ONE MAN IS ANGRY ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED IN 1945, THE OTHER IS ANGRY ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED IN 1991:
Why is Piker treated like an A-list celebrity crossed with a high minded intellectual? https://t.co/X1Qxq5HBqn
— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 15, 2026
But here’s the difference: You don’t see Fuentes invited to speak at Yale. The fact that so many of the left are willing to mainstream Piker is disgraceful https://t.co/HGcM3We4p6
— Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) April 15, 2026
UPDATE:
I'm not sure abandoning millions of women to a medieval theocracy, arming the Taliban with billions worth of US equipment, turning out the lights and leaving with bombs killing your people, and Afghans falling off the landing gear is the best example of ending a war, Mehdi
Hence… https://t.co/od1domBXfk
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 15, 2026