ONE MAN IS ANGRY ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED IN 1945, THE OTHER IS ANGRY ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED IN 1991:

Why is Piker treated like an A-list celebrity crossed with a high minded intellectual? https://t.co/X1Qxq5HBqn — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 15, 2026

But here’s the difference: You don’t see Fuentes invited to speak at Yale. The fact that so many of the left are willing to mainstream Piker is disgraceful https://t.co/HGcM3We4p6 — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) April 15, 2026

UPDATE: