(HOPEFULLY NOT A ) NOVEMBER PREVIEW:
“I’m going to sit out the midterms to teach the republicans a lesson.” pic.twitter.com/NKpAytYaDH
— RusticLagers (@ArtisanAles1) April 15, 2026
(HOPEFULLY NOT A ) NOVEMBER PREVIEW:
“I’m going to sit out the midterms to teach the republicans a lesson.” pic.twitter.com/NKpAytYaDH
— RusticLagers (@ArtisanAles1) April 15, 2026
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