THIS:

Property ownership gives people a share in the status quo and is a material interest that supports a critical baseline of reactionary political sentiment. ‘Cea Weaver-style’ housing policy is an insidious and purposeful effort to shift that political power to the state and make… — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) April 15, 2026

More:

‘Cea Weaver-style’ housing policy is an insidious and purposeful effort to shift that political power to the state and make people dependent on the state either directly through more public housing OR indirectly through price controls that make housing ‘affordable.’ Either way this policy seeks to effectuate a huge power transfer from individuals (homeowners) to the state who ‘provides’ or ‘ensures’ housing. That’s why I generally think blue states are fine with no housing being built and real estate prices being out of control: the more desperate people are for housing and the more dependent they are on the state for housing, the more power government can arrogate.

Creating a permanent underclass of reliable Democrat voters is what Democrats do best.