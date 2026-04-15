CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Now Comes the Gun-Grab: Rhode Island Dems Go for Full-On Confiscation. “At a recent House Judiciary Committee hearing, lawmakers pushed 18 gun control bills in a single slate. The package goes well beyond sales restrictions. It includes legislation aimed at unconstitutionally dismantling the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act through so-called ‘public nuisance’ liability schemes, along with gun rationing, ammunition background checks, mandatory training requirements and liability insurance mandates.”