THE LITTLE COUNTRY THAT COULD:

*Israel’s economy surges past $700B despite war* New IMF data for 2026 shows Israel’s GDP has crossed $719.85 billion for the first time, marking a historic milestone. Despite over two years of war, the economy continues to expand at a rapid pace, with projections pointing… pic.twitter.com/DSUdNpEmwF — Israel Now (@neveragainlive1) April 15, 2026

Plus, a reminder that US aid to Israel is only $3.8 billion annually, and almost all of that comes right back here as arms purchases.