KURTZMAN-ERA STAR TREK CONCLUDING: Sadly, The End Of Star Trek Is Now Official.

Meanwhile, an online petition to save Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has topped 42,000 signatures. Unfortunately, the USS Athena’s sets being torn down means that there’s no chance Paramount+ could reverse course and greenlight Star Trek: Starfleet Academy season 3.

During the 53rd annual Saturn Awards in March, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds executive producer and co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers said that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ sets were in storage, giving hope that the spinoff about Captain James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley), Star Trek: Year One, could happen. Those hopes are now dashed with the Enterprise sets being torn down.

42,000 signatures, huh? Fewer Than 40,000 People Watched Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Paramount recently canceled Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, the final Star Trek series still in production. Most assumed it was due to low ratings, but no one guessed just how low those ratings were.

Mike Stoklasa, noted YouTuber and friend of Rich Evans, recently revealed during a Red Letter Media re:View that he has a source close to the production of Starfleet Academy. According to Mike, his source told him the series has only been viewed 400,000 times. That’s 400,000 views in total for the entire series.

There are ten episodes of Starfleet Academy. 400,000 divided by ten is 40,000. That means the entire show was watched by fewer than 40,000 people.

“I heard from my source… The entire first season of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, not individual episodes, the entire season total views, about 400,000. Not per episode. Cumulatively, the entire series. About 400,000 views. Which is an average of maybe 40,000 views per episode.” – Mike Stoklasa

If Mike’s numbers are correct, not only does it mean that Starfleet Academy is one of the most colossal failures in the history of streaming, it also means that most of the show’s defenders are bots. It means that the petition to resurrect the show is also fake, since it has 10,000 signatures. Unless you’re willing to believe 1/4 of all the people who watched the series actually found out a petition exists and then went through the trouble to sign it.