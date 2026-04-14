THE VATICAN’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Defiant Trump Nails Copy Of ‘The Art Of The Deal’ To Vatican Door https://t.co/s9JCkHYO3Z pic.twitter.com/6kZpRD29B5
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 14, 2026
THE VATICAN’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Defiant Trump Nails Copy Of ‘The Art Of The Deal’ To Vatican Door https://t.co/s9JCkHYO3Z pic.twitter.com/6kZpRD29B5
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 14, 2026
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