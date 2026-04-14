THAT EXPLAINS IT:
Robert Prevost's politics were somewhere between Rachel Maddow and The View.
Now he's Pope Leo XIV. pic.twitter.com/zPgk8r22J7
— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 14, 2026
THAT EXPLAINS IT:
Robert Prevost's politics were somewhere between Rachel Maddow and The View.
Now he's Pope Leo XIV. pic.twitter.com/zPgk8r22J7
— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 14, 2026
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