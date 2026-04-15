KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Abigail Spanberger’s Virginia Is a Creepy, Commie Place. “Democratic Governor Abigail Spanberger is leading an unhinged leftist revival in Virginia that has been rather horrifying in its swiftness. Democrats have complete control of the government now and the wraith-like Spanberger has them all whipped into a frenzy and ready to charge off of the radical progressive cliff as quickly as they can.”