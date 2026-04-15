CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Collateral Damage: States’ 3D Printed Gun Code Bans Squelch Innovation, Research, Speech. “The rapid expansion of regulations targeting 3D printed firearms is increasingly raising justifiable concerns apart from the Second Amendment community. As lawmakers venture beyond tradition gun control efforts into the realm of limiting digital code and hardware functionality, the collateral impact on others, including across various facets of computer culture, is obviously being felt. Case in point: World of Software’s April 7 article: Lawmakers want to restrict 3D printing to stop ghost guns. Critics say it won’t work, which notes, ‘the discomfort reaches beyond the right to bear arms.'”