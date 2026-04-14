21ST CENTURY WARFARE: CENTCOM using underwater drones to clear mines in the Strait of Hormuz. “Iran is estimated to have between 2,000 and 6,000 naval mines, and upward of 80-90% of its small boats and mine layers, making it possible to lay hundreds of mines in the waterway. On Saturday, US officials said that Iran reportedly lost track of the locations of mines deployed in the Strait of Hormuz and has no clear idea of where all the mines were placed.”