JAW, JAW: Trump tells The Post US-Iran talks ‘could be happening over next two days.’
Trump did not say who would represent the US in a potential second round of talks, but confirmed he would not take part.
The president also indicated he was not pleased with reports that the US had asked Iran to suspend its uranium enrichment program for at least two decades during this past weekend’s unsuccessful talks.
“I’ve been saying they can’t have nuclear weapons” he said, “so I don’t like the 20 years.”
Asked about proponents suggesting a moratorium may encourage Iran make an agreement, Trump answered: “I don’t want them [Iran] to feel like they have a win.”
Not sure what a second round of talks might accomplish that the first round didn’t, particularly since the 20-year deal seems to be off the table.
Besides, all the really interesting talk seems to be happening in Iran already:
🚨WATCH: From C14 (English subtitles) After the Iranian delegation returned from Pakistan empty-handed, President Pezeshkian erupted, shouting at members of the delegation. In an exclusive quote obtained by C14, he told associates, “We are weeks away from collapse. They are… pic.twitter.com/fhJvkIfAso
— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) April 14, 2026
Iran doesn’t seem to be playing its A game, but to be fair, the US and IDF killed most of its A players.
UPDATE (FROM GLENN):
TrUmP dIdN’t HaVe A pLaN https://t.co/24dHOxKA3d
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 15, 2026