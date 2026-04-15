JAW, JAW: Trump tells The Post US-Iran talks ‘could be happening over next two days.’

Trump did not say who would represent the US in a potential second round of talks, but confirmed he would not take part.

The president also indicated he was not pleased with reports that the US had asked Iran to suspend its uranium enrichment program for at least two decades during this past weekend’s unsuccessful talks.

“I’ve been saying they can’t have nuclear weapons” he said, “so I don’t like the 20 years.”

Asked about proponents suggesting a moratorium may encourage Iran make an agreement, Trump answered: “I don’t want them [Iran] to feel like they have a win.”