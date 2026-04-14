JONATHAN TURLEY: Disaster Tourism: California and Other Blue States Become Go-To Destinations for Econ Sightseers.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the “first partner” of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), is under fire for stating that she takes her children to conservative and Republican states so that they can see misogyny and racism firsthand.

Putting aside her hellscape phantasm, California may be a draw for a different group: curious economists in the mood for disaster tourism.

Just as people travel to Hawaii to see volcanic explosions in real time, they can visit California to see economic implosions. California is a laboratory for students to see what happens when you ignore basic economic principles outside of the classroom.

California is now the leader in the economic race to the bottom, as its politicians drain away what remains of decades of accumulated social capital, revenue and residents from their state.

Exit quote: “Beyond these politicians who find success in failure, the only group looking at a rosy future in California is the rising class of robotic workers.”