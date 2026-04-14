GOD AND HASAN AT YALE: I Think TPUSA Is Making a Mistake In Not Letting Their Enemies Make Theirs.

“Never interrupt your enemy when they’re making a mistake.” — Napoleon Charlie Kirk’s organization, TPUSA, is a fantastic one that has done a lot of good for this nation. Probably more good than many people understand, but as great as it is, I do think it’s perfectly capable of doing the wrong thing. For instance, I think it’s making a strategic blunder by opposing Hasan Piker speaking at Yale. For those who need a refresher, Hasan Piker has become the left’s it-boy. He famously said America deserved 9-11, and recently said that someone should kill Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL). Piker is known for his extremist rhetoric, which finds its home on the streaming platform known as Twitch, where he enjoys being above the rules.

Exit quote: “We deny ourselves a gift by trying to silence Piker or, at the very least, not allowing him to speak where the general public could see. At the end of the day, the only people Piker’s words are dangerous to are himself, so let him say them.”

Related: