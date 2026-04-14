IF ONLY EUROPE WOULD MAKE CRUSADES GREAT AGAIN:

Have you ever noticed that we never see Catholic cardinals or the Pope speak out about all the Christian churches being burned down around the world?

But yet, Pope Leo runs to showcase a mosque in a country that restricts Christians and other faiths, and coerces conversion to… https://t.co/leIOyn6SEF

— Kate (@kate_p45) April 14, 2026