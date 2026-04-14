THE FALLOUT FROM HISTORY’S GREATEST MONSTER:
Everything happening today is downstream from Jimmy Carter backstabbing the Shah of Iran.
Absolutely everything. pic.twitter.com/FtC32DVxEv
— 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 14, 2026
THE FALLOUT FROM HISTORY’S GREATEST MONSTER:
Everything happening today is downstream from Jimmy Carter backstabbing the Shah of Iran.
Absolutely everything. pic.twitter.com/FtC32DVxEv
— 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 14, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.