HE’S RIGHT:
It is in the best interests of the Roman Catholic Church, the USA and the world that the Vatican publicly release details as to the subject matter of the recent meeting between Pope Leo XIV and Obama's political strategist, David Axelrod.
This incident is harming the Church in…
— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 14, 2026
So is Sunny:
Hey while you’re there honoring the people who violently drove Catholics from the country, if you find the time in between that and condemning us for killing genocidal Islamist leaders, could you swing by and lecture the people currently massacring Christians in Africa? https://t.co/UfClk3BZBj
— Sunny (@sunnyright) April 14, 2026