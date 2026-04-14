PEOPLE MAKE DECENT MONEY SPOUTING GIBBERISH ON X:
45K likes because people don't understand the blockade is of Iranian ports, not the Gulf states. pic.twitter.com/n1NwVSJDhi
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 14, 2026
PEOPLE MAKE DECENT MONEY SPOUTING GIBBERISH ON X:
45K likes because people don't understand the blockade is of Iranian ports, not the Gulf states. pic.twitter.com/n1NwVSJDhi
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 14, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.