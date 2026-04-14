CREEPY: Meta is reportedly building an AI clone of Mark Zuckerberg.

Picture this: You’re a senior Meta employee looking for feedback from the CEO. But, instead of hearing from the real Mark Zuckerberg, you get a response from a Zuckerberg AI character. As absurd as that sounds, it could eventually be a reality.

Meta is reportedly working on such an AI character, training it on Zuckerberg’s mannerisms, tone and publicly available statements, according to the Financial Times. The character is also learning about the CEO’s thoughts on recent company strategy, with the idea that it could offer advice to Meta employees.

The company has reportedly, for some time, been working on creating photorealistic, 3D animated AI characters that can manage interactions. However, it now appears to be focusing on this Zuckerberg AI character, which would interact with employees when the CEO can’t or doesn’t want to.