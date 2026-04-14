THAT’S RIGHT, WHEN YOU GO TO THE MOON, YOU GET TO NAME STUFF:

Amazing things are happening on Threads pic.twitter.com/Q0xqMYyJbm — Natalia Antonova 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@NataliaAntonova) April 14, 2026

According to her website, Halligan “has independently researched systems theory and the neurological basis for cycles of collapse, mapping how consciousness, trauma, and non-linear time affect human systems, identity, and the evolution of intelligence in form,” and now “writes, teaches, and consults on the evolution of intelligence and the design of future-conscious systems.”

But still can’t figure out how naming stuff works.