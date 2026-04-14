AND ANOTHER ONE:
Far to many Democrats with positions of power within the GOP https://t.co/fwgKz6FKXj
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 13, 2026
From the replies: “Trump has been the ‘great revealer’ of these folks.”
AND ANOTHER ONE:
Far to many Democrats with positions of power within the GOP https://t.co/fwgKz6FKXj
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 13, 2026
From the replies: “Trump has been the ‘great revealer’ of these folks.”
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