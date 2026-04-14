QUESTIONS ASKED: “I would have to ask his holiness very frankly: You had 30,000 people gunned down in Iran just a few weeks ago, we heard nothing from the Vatican on that at all…You have a terror, a government, close to a nuclear weapon. Is it acceptable for the Catholic church to look away from that?”

Bill O’Reilly just put Pope Leo on the spot with the one question no one in the media will ask him.

And with it, he completely exposed the Pope’s double standard in the feud with President Trump.

O’REILLY: “I could mediate a settlement between the Pope and Donald Trump, I could… pic.twitter.com/RUFRoDNJbg

— Overton (@overton_news) April 14, 2026