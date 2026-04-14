RIDE THE PAPAL RECURSION!
Excuse me. He's supposed to kiss the ring of a medieval hierarchy the left despises. To satisfy the left. OK https://t.co/jrzYJjx8M1
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 14, 2026
RIDE THE PAPAL RECURSION!
Excuse me. He's supposed to kiss the ring of a medieval hierarchy the left despises. To satisfy the left. OK https://t.co/jrzYJjx8M1
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 14, 2026
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