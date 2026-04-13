TO SERVE MAN: The Left’s Favorite Food Is Other Leftists.

Sabrina Carpenter is just another industry elitist who checked almost every leftist box she could on the way up the fame ladder. She puts on hyper-sexualized displays during her concerts, consistently degrading and hating on men, and is constantly curating leftist support. You’ll recall she “bravely” stood up to the Trump administration when they used her song in a post showing off ICE’s success.

Something that the White House turned around and used to promote ICE further.

Yet, during one of her concerts, Carpenter made the mistake of disliking someone doing the Arabic zaghrouta, which is the celebratory sound you hear Islamic women make whenever an Islamic terrorist successfully kills Israelis or Westerners. You’ll recall that sound being heard quite a bit in videos after 9/11.

Someone was doing that at Carpenter’s set during her Coachella performance, which Carpenter didn’t like at all. Even after someone told her that this was a part of her culture, Carpenter responded by saying she didn’t like it.

As you can imagine, the piranhas have begun to swarm.