TO SERVE MAN: The Left’s Favorite Food Is Other Leftists.
Sabrina Carpenter is just another industry elitist who checked almost every leftist box she could on the way up the fame ladder. She puts on hyper-sexualized displays during her concerts, consistently degrading and hating on men, and is constantly curating leftist support. You’ll recall she “bravely” stood up to the Trump administration when they used her song in a post showing off ICE’s success.
Something that the White House turned around and used to promote ICE further.
Yet, during one of her concerts, Carpenter made the mistake of disliking someone doing the Arabic zaghrouta, which is the celebratory sound you hear Islamic women make whenever an Islamic terrorist successfully kills Israelis or Westerners. You’ll recall that sound being heard quite a bit in videos after 9/11.
Someone was doing that at Carpenter’s set during her Coachella performance, which Carpenter didn’t like at all. Even after someone told her that this was a part of her culture, Carpenter responded by saying she didn’t like it.
As you can imagine, the piranhas have begun to swarm.
I’m in a complete shock. I used to be a huge sabrina carpenter fan and now she’s mocking my culture and calling me “weird”, this is so racist and inappropriate and it made me feel uncomfortable. this white blonde racist woman should be cancelled. pic.twitter.com/8jG9IoFwzo
— Kevin (@maxlldr) April 11, 2026
But the damage is done.
I don’t think it’s going to destroy her career, and I’m pretty sure there are going to be industry reps and their friendly outlets working overtime to sweep it under the rug, but as it stands, Carpenter’s being roasted alive, and there will be a solid chunk of her audience that doesn’t forget or forgive. They can’t, because they have too much to gain by hating on her for her “racism.”
As Steve spotted earlier, in a post headlined, “Now That’s One Well-Played Historical Reference,” there was another path for Carpenter:
> Making loud noises is our cultural custom
Be it so. But my nation has also a custom. When people loudly interrupt concerts, we physically remove them from the audience. Let us all act according to national customs. pic.twitter.com/6sNTbgBmil
— 𝖘𝖆𝖕𝖎𝖊𝖓𝖘 𝖛𝖎𝖗𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖆 (@Ortho_Dixie) April 12, 2026