THE FUTURE OF LAW ENFORCEMENT – ROBOCOP ROBODOG! Robot Police Dogs Powered by AI Take Over Atlanta’s Streets.

Four-legged robot dog, powered by AI have been patrolling the streets, apartments, parking lots and construction sites in Atlanta as a move to up security. However, the addition of this automated security has raised concerns about the increasing use of private technology by law enforcement agencies.

A video of one such surveillance robot dog walking in Atlanta has gone viral on social media, leaving onlookers in awe as they drive past it.

When someone honks, the robot stops immediately and looks at the person recording it, producing noise that resembles a dog. The robot dog then waves, something that the car’s occupants find adorable.

The caption suggests that the robot dog has been developed by Undaunted, a company that offers such autonomous security to various industries. The robot dog follows a predetermined route for surveillance, judging its path through cameras.