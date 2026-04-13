THAT’S WHAT COMMIES DO: Comrade Mamdani Gets to Work on His Cult of Personality. “Zohran Mamdani is not a head of state. He can’t go all-in on his socialist inclinations. But he is anxious to show, during his tenure as mayor of the nation’s largest city, that socialism works, and that means he has been busy from his first moments in office implementing as much of it as he possibly can. That includes the cult of personality.”