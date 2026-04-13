April 14, 2026

COMPLIANCE COSTS: Taxpayers to spend $477 billion on tax season.

Taxpayers are expected to spend 6.93 billion hours and more than $477 billion to be in compliance with the 2026 tax filing season, according to a new report released Monday.

Tax Day is Wednesday. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation released a report with estimates on how much time and money Americans are expected to spend.

The report estimated the average American will spend 12 hours and $290 to complete their tax return. The report anticipated a decrease in compliance burdens from its peak of 7.93 billion hours in 2023.

The report estimates that tax compliance costs include $319.7 billion in lost time and at least $157.1 billion in out-of-pocket expenses, including tax software and professional services.

“Time is money,” said Damien Brady, vice president of research at NTUF.

The Founders assembled an army following much smaller impositions.

Posted at 11:41 am by Stephen Green