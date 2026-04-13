I DON’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH THIS: House Republican: ‘Rapists should be hung, period.’

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) said Monday that “rapists should be hung” in the wake of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) recently facing sexual assault allegations, but he insisted he wasn’t talking about the California Democrat.

“Rapists should be hung, period. No questions. And so — now I’m not — I don’t want the Secret Service to come, I’m not talking about Eric Swalwell, I’m not threatening a member of Congress,” Ogles told conservative influencer Benny Johnson on his show when asked about the allegations against Swalwell.

“But the point is, is we got to say enough is enough, we can’t allow this type of behavior,” he added.