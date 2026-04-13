CONRAD BLACK: Trump Will Win the War With Iran.

There is not the slightest pretense of bipartisan support for the war effort and as the Democrats demanded peace they went on record proclaiming that Iran was not a threat to America, that the United States is losing the war, and had been dragged into a quagmire.

When the negotiations came, they denounced them. The negotiations did not last long. Iran’s failure to concede the verifiable and permanent elimination of its nuclear military program and the abandonment of funding for international terrorism, particularly on the borders of Israel, and end all pretense of controlling the Strait of Hormuz, means the war will be resumed and those goals will swiftly be achieved by the Americans and the Israelis.

At that point all the scaremongering of the Democrats as the “progressives” devour and intimidate whatever is left of moderate Democrats, will be exposed as a fraud. Congressman Ro Khanna’s demand for Mr. Trump’s removal because of mental incompetence and the disintegration of Congressman Eric Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign because of his aggressive womanizing have lowered the farce of the California Democrats to hitherto unexcavated levels.

There is little that the voters of America like better than victory in a “splendid little war” at a low cost (Theodore Roosevelt on the Spanish-American War). This was the story of Presidents Polk in Mexico, McKinley in Cuba and the Philippines, and even, for a time, the Bushes in Iraq. In the aftermath of Iran’s refusal to concede the nuclear and terrorism issues, the United States and its allies will seize Kharg Island, close Iran as tightly by sea as it is by air, strangle it of the ability to support terrorism, and impose a permanent aerial arms embargo on nuclear military development; all at minimal cost to the United States and Israel in the lives of their servicemen.