DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Life in a Soros Prosecutor City: Defender Faces Murder Charges While the Mob Runs Free.

Following a Friday night incident in Austin, Texas, a Central Texas Gun Works employee deserves a medal for heroic self-defense, rather than the murder charges he’s facing thanks to Soros-backed District Attorney José Garza. Garza is living up to his well-earned reputation for prosecuting good guys while letting the bad guys walk free.

Two off-duty employees from Central Texas Gun Works had just arrived at an east Austin club when they came under attack from a dozen thugs who had been kicked out of the watering hole for getting into it with another group inside. They apparently mistook the two gun store employees for being members of the group they’d been arguing with inside and were still looking to scrap.

The mob swarmed the two without provocation. One employee was beaten and knocked unconscious, suffering a skull fracture and broken ribs. That’s when the second man drew his gun. Seeing the attack continuing on his friend and fearing for their lives, he opened fire.

One of the attackers was killed. The employee then wisely retreated from the still-chaotic scene to avoid the remaining assailants. He sought medical treatment, and was later taken into custody. He now sits in the Travis County jail facing a murder charge. His injured colleague is recovering in the hospital. None of the thugs who attacked them is facing charges from Garza.