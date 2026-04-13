DON’T FALL FOR IT [UPDATED AND BUMPED]:

David Axelrod met with the Pope last week, a few days later the Pope attacked President Trump on Iran.

Then last night three liberal Cardinals attacked president Trump on 60 minutes

This was all coordinated by Barrack Obama to break Trump's catholic base before the midterms https://t.co/5dVAN5GOYo

— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 13, 2026