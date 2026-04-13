DON’T FALL FOR IT [UPDATED AND BUMPED]:
David Axelrod met with the Pope last week, a few days later the Pope attacked President Trump on Iran.
Then last night three liberal Cardinals attacked president Trump on 60 minutes
This was all coordinated by Barrack Obama to break Trump's catholic base before the midterms https://t.co/5dVAN5GOYo
— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 13, 2026
Updates:
Remarkable Pope Leo would name Algeria as an example of "shared aspiration for dignity, love, justice, and peace" when it is illegal according to Algerian law for Christians to proselytize to non-Christians. https://t.co/V6p1SSWz6K
— Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) April 13, 2026
And:
The Pope has cited the President by name in his remarks and urged voters to call their "Congressmen." Of course that's going to get pushback from the Administration. And it should.
Because that isn't simply voicing general principles of the faith. It's politicking.
— Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 13, 2026
I’m not sure exactly what I expected from the first American Pope, but it wasn’t this.