TRUMP HAS DEMS IN A ‘STRAIT’-JACKET:

If President Donald Trump really wants to drive crazed Democrats off a cliff, he would burn an Iranian flag on the White House lawn while chanting “Death to Iran.”

That would get the doomsday Democrats and the messianic mullahs in Tehran talking. The two allies could hold a joint press conference to impeach Trump.

They could use the event to add to his alleged “war crimes,” which include threatening to wipe a nuclear armed Iran off the map, something the U.S should have done seven presidents ago.

It could have happened in 1979 under President Jimmy Carter when revolutionary Islamic “students” invaded the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took sixty-six Americans hostage.

Or it surely could have taken place under President Ronald Reagan when the Iranian terrorist proxy Hezbollah killed 241 U.S. marines and sailors with a truck bomb in Lebanon in 1983. It was the largest number of marines killed in one day since Iwo Jima.

While the two Bush presidents—George H.W. Bush and Georg W. Bush—invaded Iraq, which had no nuclear weapons, a couple of times, Iran, which was developing one got a pass.