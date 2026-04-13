MR. KISS KISS FANG FANG CRASHES OUT:
— CharlestonSC (@CharlestonSC294) April 13, 2026
…Swalwell is unlikely to avoid expulsion, but he may not have his law degree to fall back on. If these rape and sexual harassment claims are established, he is likely to face disbarment demands. Even his prior boosters at MS NOW and CNN are unlikely to offer him a media deal…
— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 13, 2026
…I have been one of Swalwell's most persistent critics through the years. He has always been shielded by the Democratic establishment and the media. Now, he is persona non grata without a friend in the world.
— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 13, 2026