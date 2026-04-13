MR. KISS KISS FANG FANG CRASHES OUT:

…Swalwell is unlikely to avoid expulsion, but he may not have his law degree to fall back on. If these rape and sexual harassment claims are established, he is likely to face disbarment demands. Even his prior boosters at MS NOW and CNN are unlikely to offer him a media deal…

— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 13, 2026