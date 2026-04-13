SPOILER: THE ENTIRE FIELD OF JOURNALISM IS FILLED WITH COWARDLY, DUPLICITOUS, FRIGHTENED LITTLE LAMBS WHO CAN’T TELL THE TRUTH UNLESS THEIR BOSS GIVES THEM PERMISSION.

She says this as if it is a good personal defense. But if she is telling the truth, then the entire field of journalism is filled with cowardly, duplicitous, frightened little lambs who can't tell the truth unless their boss gives them permission. — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 13, 2026

Plus this from George MF Washington: “And in any case, the ‘wrong’ reporter getting a story is never an excuse to spike the story. When Watergate started to blow up, there was a discussion of taking the story away from Woodstein and giving it to a big name national story. Spiking it because it no longer fit the mandate of the Metro division was never an option.”