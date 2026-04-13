April 13, 2026

SPOILER: THE ENTIRE FIELD OF JOURNALISM IS FILLED WITH COWARDLY, DUPLICITOUS, FRIGHTENED LITTLE LAMBS WHO CAN’T TELL THE TRUTH UNLESS THEIR BOSS GIVES THEM PERMISSION.

Plus this from George MF Washington: “And in any case, the ‘wrong’ reporter getting a story is never an excuse to spike the story. When Watergate started to blow up, there was a discussion of taking the story away from Woodstein and giving it to a big name national story. Spiking it because it no longer fit the mandate of the Metro division was never an option.”

Posted at 1:59 pm by Stephen Green