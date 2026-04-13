PROBABLY, YEAH:

One does not need to be a rocket scientist to realize that the reason Obama henchman David Axelrod met with Pope Leo last week was to coordinate a media propaganda blitz and quasi-color revolution designed to separate faithful American Roman Catholics from support for the MAGA… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 13, 2026

And here’s why:

It is patently obvious that these tweets, which are indistinguishable from DNC messaging and make no meaningful mention of Christ, were drafted during or as a result of the meeting with Axelrod. People don’t seem to remember how closely associated the Church and the Democratic… pic.twitter.com/Me5tG785SE — William Wheelwright (@ploughmansfolly) April 13, 2026

Dems are scared to death of losing any more of the Catholic vote.