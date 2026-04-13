THE USUAL SILENCE FROM THE USUAL SUSPECTS:
Afghanistan’s education minister has announced that women are permanently banned from schools.
UN Women has not said a word. pic.twitter.com/1BJ8ijOsBU
— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 13, 2026
THE USUAL SILENCE FROM THE USUAL SUSPECTS:
Afghanistan’s education minister has announced that women are permanently banned from schools.
UN Women has not said a word. pic.twitter.com/1BJ8ijOsBU
— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 13, 2026
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