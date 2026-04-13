THIS:
Thanks Joe, we voted for Trump the first time because we said no to Obama’s foreign policy.
We voted for Trump a second and third time for the same reason.
You are literally peddling Obama foreign policy. And if there’s anything we have all learned, it’s that him and you are… https://t.co/PcbLQ2SYQC
— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 12, 2026
Previously: “This is where ‘Drill, baby, drill’ meets MAGA foreign policy, so to those America Only people still fuming that Trump isn’t (and never was) an isolationist, now do you get it?”