THIS:

Thanks Joe, we voted for Trump the first time because we said no to Obama’s foreign policy.

We voted for Trump a second and third time for the same reason.

You are literally peddling Obama foreign policy. And if there’s anything we have all learned, it’s that him and you are… https://t.co/PcbLQ2SYQC

— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 12, 2026