TED KACZYNSKI, CALL YOUR OFFICE: ‘Close to midnight’: Alleged Sam Altman firebomber wrote of fears AI would end humanity. “San Francisco police said Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama threw a Molotov cocktail at Altman’s home on Russian Hill shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, though security personnel were able to extinguish the fire without injury. Officers arrested him hours later near OpenAI’s Mission Bay headquarters, where they said he was threatening to burn down the building.”