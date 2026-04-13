HMM: Trump Administration Decides to Keep the Biden Era ‘Frame or Receiver’ Definition in Place. “The following month, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a disappointing decision upholding the ATF’s ‘Frame or Receiver’ rule, a relic of the Biden Administration. Rather than dismissing the appeal or withdrawing the Biden ATF regulation before the Court ruled, the Trump Administration chose to continue defending the gun control rule, allowing the Court to issue a decision that preserved President Biden’s regulatory overreach.”