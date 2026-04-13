THE SUN HAS SET ON THE BRITISH EMPIRE:
Well you would have to actually have ships that are able to do anything so that rules out the UK to begin with.. Pipp Pipp cheerio
— TheNegative1 (@the_negative01) April 12, 2026
THE SUN HAS SET ON THE BRITISH EMPIRE:
Well you would have to actually have ships that are able to do anything so that rules out the UK to begin with.. Pipp Pipp cheerio
— TheNegative1 (@the_negative01) April 12, 2026
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