WE’RE BLOCKADING IRAN, NOT THE STRAIT:

In the short term, China will have an incentive to lean on whoever is left in the regime to open the Strait. In the meantime, we aren’t destroying Iran’s petroleum infrastructure, merely preventing it from selling any oil. That means that Iran’s supply will be added to the global total before long, one way or another, and if the Iranian people are able to throw off the yoke of Islamic tyranny, they will take over an intact oil infrastructure.

And Trump is making the IRGC “play by their own rules:”

"I don't understand the blockade? Why is Trump doing this, isn't it going to harm him?" Answer: The IRGC believes they are the only ones who can threaten with extortion, and Trump is showing them two can play this game. He's playing by their own rules. pic.twitter.com/QOaxTchVE4 — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) April 12, 2026

Meanwhile, the man who wrote the “Axis of Evil” speech for GWB has strange newfound respect for the CCP: