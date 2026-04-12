NOT WITH A FANG FANG, BUT WITH A WHIMPER: Eric Swalwell drops bid for California governor after sexual misconduct allegations.

One more resignation to go?

If you’re not fit to run for governor, you’re not fit to serve in Congress. https://t.co/CVEL4ULR8V — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 13, 2026

Earlier: “The Democrats are doing to Swalwell what they did to Clarence Thomas. And Donald Trump. And Brett Kavanaugh. And who knows how many others. In other words, they may have fabricated another Christine Blasey Ford to come at Swalwell. Don’t put it past them—the California governor’s seat is important enough to throw one of their own under the bus.”