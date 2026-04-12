ORBÁN CONCEDES DEFEAT IN HUNGARIAN ELECTION:

Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s pro-Russian prime minister, conceded defeat on Sunday, bringing an end to his authoritarian 16-year rule after an election seen as the Europe’s most consequential election this year.

Peter Magyar, the 45-year-old leader of the centre-Right Tisza party, won a landslide victory and promised to repair relations with the EU and Nato, which were badly strained by Mr Orbán’s blocking of policies helpful to Ukraine.

In the campaign, the Fidesz party leader accused Volodymyr Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, of plotting with Mr Magyar to drag Hungary into the war.