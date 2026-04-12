ORBÁN CONCEDES DEFEAT IN HUNGARIAN ELECTION:
Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s pro-Russian prime minister, conceded defeat on Sunday, bringing an end to his authoritarian 16-year rule after an election seen as the Europe’s most consequential election this year.
Peter Magyar, the 45-year-old leader of the centre-Right Tisza party, won a landslide victory and promised to repair relations with the EU and Nato, which were badly strained by Mr Orbán’s blocking of policies helpful to Ukraine.
In the campaign, the Fidesz party leader accused Volodymyr Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, of plotting with Mr Magyar to drag Hungary into the war.
“Together we have freed Hungary,” Mr Magyar told a delirious crowd of supporters on the banks of the Danube, “My friends you have worked a miracle. Hungary has written history.”
Worst. Autocrat. Ever:
How did Orban’s ‘autocratic regime’ end?
He was… voted out? https://t.co/RaxBv9xLye
— Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) April 12, 2026
But is the globalist left celebrating a little too much and too early?
Because Orban is a known bad quantity and Magyar isn't yet.
— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 12, 2026
I gather Magyar is similarly anti-immigrant to Orban, possibly moreso. I think the lib victory lap is gonna be short lived
— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 12, 2026