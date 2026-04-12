WELL, TRUMP DID JUST KNEECAP A COMPETITOR:
This is the most America First shit I’ve ever seen https://t.co/TSHOqbDY45
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 12, 2026
WELL, TRUMP DID JUST KNEECAP A COMPETITOR:
This is the most America First shit I’ve ever seen https://t.co/TSHOqbDY45
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 12, 2026
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