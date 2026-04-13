KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Eric Swalwell’s Gubernatorial Bid Gets Hit By the #MeToo Train. “Getting Swalwell completely out of politics seems like it would be overwhelmingly positive for the United States of America, but these are the 21st century Democrats we’re talking about here. As I have written on many occasions, the Democrats always have someone worse waiting in the wings. In this case, someone much, much worse.”