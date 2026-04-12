TO BE FAIR, IT SOUNDED A LOT LIKE YODELING: Sabrina Carpenter apologizes after mistaking Arab fan’s chant for ‘yodeling’ at Coachella.

The incident occurred Friday night on the main stage, when Carpenter paused between songs and heard a loud sound from the crowd. After finishing her song “Please Please Please” and sitting at the keyboard as the audience quieted, one fan continued shouting, prompting confusion from the pop singer.

“I think I heard someone yodel,” Carpenter said, leading the fan to repeat the sound. Carpenter then responded, “Is that what you’re doing?” before shaking her head and adding with a face of disgust, “I don’t like it.”

“It’s my culture,” the fan replied.

“That’s your culture, is yodeling?” Carpenter asked.

“It’s a call of celebration,” the fan said, to which Caprent joked, “Is this Burning Man? What’s going on? This is weird.”