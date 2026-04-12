ANALYSIS: TRUE.
Again… the press and the entire Democrat Party knew he was a rapist and a sexual predator and kept it a secret until he was in the way and needed removed. https://t.co/197MhysTln
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 12, 2026
ANALYSIS: TRUE.
Again… the press and the entire Democrat Party knew he was a rapist and a sexual predator and kept it a secret until he was in the way and needed removed. https://t.co/197MhysTln
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 12, 2026
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