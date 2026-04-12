I DON’T THINK THE BIG BANG THEORY WAS INTENDED TO BE A HOW-TO GUIDE FOR HOSPITAL ROBOTICS:

North Carolina Hospitals have deployed these telepresence robots

These allow doctors to interact remotely with patients. A real human doctor is operating this remotely and speaking with patients

Yes, this is real. This is so dystopian

North Carolina hospitals deployed these to… pic.twitter.com/QyTnxtWs6v

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 12, 2026