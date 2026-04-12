April 12, 2026

I DON’T THINK THE BIG BANG THEORY WAS INTENDED TO BE A HOW-TO GUIDE FOR HOSPITAL ROBOTICS:

Deploy the Shelbots!

To be fair, the Shelbots are brilliant tailors as well. They were the forerunners of the oversize suit craze of the 1980s:

 

Posted at 12:45 pm by Ed Driscoll