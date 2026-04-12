I DON’T THINK THE BIG BANG THEORY WAS INTENDED TO BE A HOW-TO GUIDE FOR HOSPITAL ROBOTICS:
North Carolina Hospitals have deployed these telepresence robots
These allow doctors to interact remotely with patients. A real human doctor is operating this remotely and speaking with patients
Yes, this is real. This is so dystopian
North Carolina hospitals deployed these to… pic.twitter.com/QyTnxtWs6v
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 12, 2026
Deploy the Shelbots!
To be fair, the Shelbots are brilliant tailors as well. They were the forerunners of the oversize suit craze of the 1980s: